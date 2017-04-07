“We know that places like this are the hearts of our communities, and our employees take pride in giving their time to keep the heart of Dallas beating strong.”

- Ginger Hardage, Retired Senior Vice President Culture and Communication for Southwest Airlines

Join the Corps by Sponsoring the Corporate Day of Service

Join the Trinity River Conservation Corps for our third annual Corporate Day of Service from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on April 7, 2017. We’ll provide all the necessary equipment (shovels, etc.), and you bring the volunteers and gloves! Companies, organizations, and teams are encouraged to wear their branded t-shirts, but don’t forget to wear closed-toed shoes and long pants.

Volunteers register here as an individual or under your company’s group/team name.

Sponsor this event and bring your corporation to get your hands dirty. The more participants, the better, and we want you and your organization to be involved. We’ll work together on trail maintenance and other beautification efforts at the Moore Park Gateway and Santa Fe Trestle Trail, as we serve as a catalyst for service and emphasize the importance of this undervalued Dallas asset. On April 7, join like-minded corporate citizens by bringing your hands and heart to do a little work with us for the “Love of the Trinity.”

Watershed Sponsor $5,000 Logo on event souvenir for participants

Pre-event presentation to company

Webpage and social media highlight

Recognition in press releases and emails

Logo or name on the Trinity Park Conservancy website

Recognition at Corporate Day of Service Wetland Sponsor $1,000 Webpage and social media highlight

Recognition in press releases and emails

Logo or name on the Trinity Park Conservancy website

Recognition at Corporate Day of Service Or make a general donation to help continue the event for years to come.

River Sponsor $2,500 Pre-event presentation to company

Webpage and social media highlight

Recognition in press releases and emails

Logo or name on the Trinity Park Conservancy website

Recognition at Corporate Day of Service Stream Sponsor $500 Recognition in press releases and emails

Logo or name on the Trinity Park Conservancy website

Recognition at Corporate Day of Service SPONSOR Corporate Day of Service! DONATE to Corporate Day of Service!

Please email Tierney@TrinityParkConservancy.org or call (214)740-1616 for more information.

About the Trinity River Conservation Corps

The Trinity River Conservation Corps is a program to coordinate and manage annual volunteer events for the conservation and upkeep of the Trinity River Corridor and Great Trinity Forest. The Trinity Park Conservancy – formerly the Trinity Trust Foundation – works in partnership with Southwest Airlines, founding sponsor and official airline of the program, and City of Dallas to produces a series of events that include local companies, organizations, and individuals.

Creation of the Corps

In January 2013, Southwest Airlines, in partnership with now-named Trinity Park Conservancy and the City of Dallas, announced a three-year, $150,000 grant for the creation of the Trinity River Conservation Corps to clean and conserve Dallas’ Trinity River Corridor. This gift was publicly announced on April 26, 2013 at the Santa Fe Trestle Trail, were hundreds of Southwest Airlines volunteers cleaned and cleared the Cedar Creek Overlook, giving their time from the heart. The group helped restore this riparian area by planting 400 love (or LUV) grass plants and 100 native blooming and non blooming species provided by the Lewisville Aquatic Ecosystem Research Facility.

In 2014, the Trinity River Conservation Corps hosted its first Corporate Day of Service in the Trinity River Corridor, and we were pleased to welcome 15 local companies and over seventy-five participants who collected 1.5 tons of trash and invasive species and planted hundreds of native plants along the Trinity Skyline Trail. Due to repeated flooding in 2015, the Trinity River Conservation Corps deferred plans for the second annual Corporate Day of Service to the spring of 2016. In April of last year, more than 400 volunteers and 40 organizations came out to participate in the Corporate Day of Service.